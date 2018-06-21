Deal may keep internet privacy measure off California ballot

Backers of an internet privacy initiative say they will keep their measure off California's November ballot if lawmakers pass comparable consumer data protection legislation next week.
Supporters of the initiative aimed at giving consumers more control over their personal data say they've collected enough signatures to qualify for the ballot. But a political consultant working on the campaign says the initiative's chief backer has reached a deal to withdraw it if lawmakers and Gov. Jerry Brown enact similar legislation ahead of next Thursday's deadline to pull measures from the ballot.
Details of the agreement were not immediately available. But the consultant and a spokeswoman for Sen. Bob Hertzberg confirmed legislation is in the works. Hertzberg's spokeswoman Katie Hanzlik says she expects details to be made public Friday.
