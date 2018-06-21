The Latest: Sales tax bill voted down by Louisiana House

The Latest on Louisiana's special session on taxes (all times local):
6:10 p.m.
The Louisiana House has rejected a sales tax proposal that would have fully financed next year's budget and kept agencies from steep cuts.
Lawmakers voted 60-40 for the bill, which needed 70 votes to pass. It would renew half of a 1 percent state sales tax expiring on July 1 to raise more than $500 million for the budget that starts the same day.
The proposal was sponsored by Baton Rouge Republican Rep. Paula Davis. But the bill was rewritten by lawmakers on the House floor, boosted from Davis' initial proposal of a 0.4 percent renewal. Davis didn't support the rewrite.
Republican House Speaker Taylor Barras and House GOP leader Lance Harris, along with many Republicans in the chamber, voted against the measure.
Tax negotiations continue. The special session must end June 27.
___
1 p.m.
A U.S. Supreme Court ruling that paves the way for states to collect sales taxes from online purchases has upended shaky tax negotiations among lawmakers in the Louisiana House.
Louisiana has laws aimed at being able to take in taxes from online shoppers.
It's unclear when or if those collections could begin legally, or how much the treasury could bring in. But the ruling was a central topic of discussion Thursday in the House, where lawmakers had planned to debate several sales tax measures aimed at lessening steep budget cuts hitting in July.
Lafayette Republican Rep. Stuart Bishop pulled his sales tax proposal from consideration, saying he couldn't reach the two-thirds vote for passage. He says the court ruling made reaching the threshold harder.
Other sales tax bills remained on the calendar.
