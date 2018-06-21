5 members of World War II bomber crew being buried together

This combination of undated photos released Thursday, June 21, 2018, by the Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency shows five U.S. Army Air Forces airmen, members of a B-17 bomber crew, who were shot down in 1944 during a mission over Germany in World War II. They are, top row from left: Tech. Sgt. John F. Brady, of Taunton, Mass., Tech. Sgt. Allen A. Chandler, Jr., of Fletcher, Okla., and 1st Lt. John H. Liekhus, of Anaheim, Calif.; bottom row, from left: Staff Sgt. Robert O. Shoemaker, of Tacoma Park, Md., and Staff Sgt. Bobby J. Younger, of McKinney, Texas. Their remains will be buried as a group on June 27 at Arlington National Cemetery in Virginia. MIA Accounting Agency via AP Defense POW