The Latest: Minnesota mining company will fight lawsuit

FILE - In this Oct. 4, 2011, file photo, a core sample drilled from underground rock near Ely, Minn., shows a band of shiny minerals containing copper, nickel and precious metals, center, that Twin Metals Minnesota LLC, hopes to mine near the Boundary Waters Canoe Area Wilderness in northeastern Minnesota. Nine Minnesota businesses that rely on the Boundary Waters Canoe Area sued the Interior Department and its Bureau of Land Management on Thursday, June 21, 2018, challenging their decision to reinstate the federal mineral rights leases for the proposed Twin Metals copper-nickel mine. Steve Karnowski, File AP Photo