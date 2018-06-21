Democratic group also got free rent from real estate firm

A Democratic group in Rhode Island says it was not charged rent by the same large real estate company that didn't cash payments from a Republican candidate for governor.
The chairman of the Cranston Democratic City Committee tells WPRI-TV his group was never billed for using space owned by the Carpionato Group as its headquarters during the 2014 election.
The revelation that the company didn't cash checks from Republican gubernatorial candidate Allan Fung during previous election cycles has drawn campaign finance complaints from his competitors in the gubernatorial race.
John Marion, head of a government watchdog group, says Carpionato is "clearly trying to curry favor with politicians of both parties."
A Carpionato spokesman says the company is looking into the rent arrangement with the Cranston Democratic City Committee.
