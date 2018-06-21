Supreme Court ruling adds new wrinkle in Louisiana tax talks

A U.S. Supreme Court ruling that paves the way for states to collect more sales taxes from online purchases has upended shaky tax negotiations among lawmakers in the Louisiana House.
Louisiana has laws aimed at being able to take in taxes from online shoppers and already collects some sales taxes from retailers like Amazon. The high court decision that came down Thursday could broaden that eventually and mean more money for the state treasury.
But it's unclear how long it could take for such sales tax collections to begin, or how much money the treasury could collect.
"It's not going to result in immediate income to the state," said Republican Rep. Jay Morris, a Monroe lawyer.
Still, the ruling was a central topic of discussion Thursday in the House, where lawmakers had planned to debate several sales tax measures aimed at lessening steep budget cuts that hit in July.
Republicans already reticent to support taxes circulated news of the ruling — and talked about the possible income it could generate — as a reason to vote for a lower-dollar sales tax proposal or to vote against taxes entirely.
Lafayette Republican Rep. Stuart Bishop pulled his sales tax proposal from consideration, saying he couldn't reach the two-thirds vote for passage. He said the court ruling made reaching the vote count harder.
"I think that had something to do with it. That changed some minds today," Bishop said.
The lawmaker withdrew his sales tax bill from the files of the House, a move that means it can't be brought back for debate. The move rankled Democrats, who had seen Bishop's sales tax proposal as a vehicle for possible compromise.
Other sales tax bills remained on the House calendar for consideration — though it's uncertain any measure can get 70 votes from the 103-member chamber.
Morris noted the online sales tax case has to go back to a South Dakota court for more decisions before it could affect sales tax collections in any state, including Louisiana. Other legal questions remained about whether Louisiana laws dovetail with the court ruling.
Lawmakers are gathered in their third special session this year, called by Gov. John Bel Edwards in the hopes of renewing some expiring sales taxes to fill state coffers and avoid deep reductions across college campuses and state programs only days away. Two prior special sessions failed to broker a tax deal.
This special session centers on whether part of a 1 percent sales tax should be continued next month, when the state's sales tax rate is scheduled to drop from 5 percent to 4 percent.
Bishop's bill would have renewed half the tax, and then scaled it down in phases over several years.
Bishop said he pulled his bill "in concert with" the House GOP leadership and will back a proposal sponsored by Baton Rouge Republican Rep. Paula Davis and co-sponsored by Republican House Speaker Taylor Barras. That measure would renew 0.4 percent of the expiring sales tax and scale back sales tax breaks given to people and businesses.
Davis' proposal would raise more than $420 million for the upcoming budget, less than the $506 million needed to fully finance it.
Louisiana law requires shoppers to pay state sales taxes for online purchases, but many out-of-state retailers don't charge them. Taxpayers are supposed to report online purchases for which state sales tax wasn't charged on their income tax returns and pay a use tax on them. Few shoppers make those tax payments. The Supreme Court ruling could eventually mean that larger retailers will have to charge the taxes and remit them to Louisiana.
