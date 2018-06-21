Sales tax ruling overturns decision in North Dakota case

A U.S. Supreme Court decision that states can force online shoppers to pay sales tax is being hailed by North Dakota officials as a victory for local businesses.
The ruling in a South Dakota case overturns a 1992 decision, Quill v. North Dakota, that said companies can't be forced to collect sales tax from customers in a state where they don't have a physical presence.
North Dakota's tax department estimates the state has been losing out on $50 million a year.
Tax Commissioner Ryan Rauschenberger (RAW'-shuhn-bur-gur) says his office will be working "over the next few weeks" to implement the law change.
Remote sellers will be required to collect and remit sales tax to North Dakota if they make a minimum of either 200 sales or $100,000 in sales per year in the state.
