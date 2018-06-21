Omaha juvenile justice center may be developed by nonprofit

A city-county commission is planning to use a nonprofit to develop a potentially $120 million juvenile justice center in Omaha.
The Omaha World-Herald reports that the Omaha-Douglas Public Building Commission may have the nonprofit hire construction and management firms to develop the juvenile justice center. Public officials will oversee the nonprofit, named the Douglas County Unified Justice Center Development Corp.
Mary Ann Borgeson chairs the nonprofit's board. She says the group is already considering Omaha businesses and investors to be involved in the project. Borgeson says using a nonprofit allows the project to include private donations.
The county hopes to create juvenile and family courtrooms and related services, though no specific proposal has been made. The commission intends to issue up to $120 million in bonds for the project.
