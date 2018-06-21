Europe looks for an end to Greece's 8-year bailout saga

Greek Finance Minister Euclid Tsakalotos, right, speaks with European Commissioner for Economic and Financial Affairs Pierre Moscovici, center, and German Finance Minister Olaf Scholz during a meeting of eurogroup finance ministers at EU headquarters in Luxembourg on Thursday, June 21, 2018. Eurozone nations are working on the final elements of a plan to get Greece successfully out of its eight-year bailout program and keep its massive debt burden manageable. Virginia Mayo AP Photo