Thailand preparing total ban on import of electronic waste

Thai National Deputy Police Chief Wirachai Songmetta, center with white gloves, surrounded by law-enforcement officers and journalists walks past a pile of mobile batteries during a raid at a factory accused of importing and processing electronic waste in the suburbs of Bangkok, Thailand on Thursday, June 21, 2018. Thai authorities, who last month began a series of raids on factories accused of illegally importing and processing electronic waste, have said they may use special executive powers allowed the military government to issue a total ban on the import of such potentially toxic materials. Gemunu Amarasinghe AP Photo