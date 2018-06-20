Governor opens capital budget hearings

New Hampshire's state agencies are starting to make their case for major long-term capital investments for the next budget cycle.
Republican Gov. Chris Sununu will open capital budget hearings Thursday. Seventeen departments will be making presentations for fiscal years 2020 and 2021, starting with the University System of New Hampshire.
The current capital budget, approved a year ago, totals $262 million over two years, $125 million of which comes from the state's general fund. It included money for new court facilities, information technology projects, state park improvements and state prison upgrades.
