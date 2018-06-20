Georgia editorial roundup

Recent editorials from Georgia newspapers:
___
June 20
Rome News-Tribune says Canadian newsprint tariffs have unintended consequences for America's community newspapers:
The tariffs on Canadian newsprint have wreaked terrible unintended consequences on America's community newspapers, the source of local news for millions of people in every town and hamlet across the country, and the jobs of more than half a million reporters, editors, advertising and production staffs in the printing industry.
It's like setting fire to the grassroots of America.
This crisis began developing in January when the Commerce Department imposed a 6.2 percent tariff on imports of newsprint from Canada which provides most of this essential product to our newspapers. But in March the tariff was increased by 22 percent, delivering a virtual body blow to small town newspapers that are far less able to absorb such a huge cost increase than are large newspapers, although they have also been hit hard. Already most newspaper printers have seen up to 30 percent higher cost of newsprint.
At risk are thousands of American jobs.
The newspaper, printing and publishing industries support 600,000 jobs, many of them at small town newspapers like the Rome News-Tribune. In Georgia alone, newspapers employ 10,000 workers, most on community newspapers. Many of these workers are in jeopardy of losing their jobs if the unjust and destructive tariffs are not lifted. Please consider the impact on the families of employees who lose their jobs and no longer bring home their paychecks to put food on the table.
Consider that newsprint is the biggest operating cost after payrolls for the vast majority of newspapers. Consequently, as surveys by the News Media Alliance show, 70 percent of newspapers expect to take steps to cut their consumption of newsprint and about 38 percent are looking at the painful option of cutting their workforce. This is already happening. The Tampa Bay Times, Florida's largest newspaper, recently laid off about 50 employees as the result of the tariffs pushing up operating costs by $3 million a year.
On the other end of the spectrum is the Ozona Stockmanin Ozona, Texas, the seat of Crockett County, population 3,765. Unable to get newsprint from its usual supplier in San Angelo, Stockman employees had to travel to two other cities to get newsprint and look for a way to obtain it from another supplier.
...
The Commerce Department's tariffs resulted from a petition by a single newsprint mill in Washington State, claiming imports from Canada are unfair and injurious to its business. Other than the one company, the publishing, printing, paper and allied industries are solidly opposed to the tariffs and have formed a coalition to fight them. The Georgia Press Association, of which the Rome News-Tribune is a member, is part of this coalition and so are state press associations throughout the nation.
Bipartisan legislation has been introduced in Congress to suspend the tariff until a study has been made of the economic wellbeing of the newsprint and local newspaper publishing industry. One of the co-sponsors of this important legislation is U.S. Sen. Johnny Isakson of Georgia, who zeroed in on the issues involved.
"Local newspapers are a vital source of news and community information, especially in rural and small-town America," he said. "Unfair or punitive action taken against producers of groundwood paper would threaten to put many Georgia newspapers out of business and could cost up to 1,000 jobs in Georgia." That is what we face in Georgia. Elsewhere the outlook is much the same or worse.
We would also like to ask U.S. Rep. Tom Graves to follow in the footsteps of Isakson by putting forward legislation to suspend tariffs imposed on imported groundwood paper from Canada, which is where much of the newsprint used by newspapers is produced.
The International Trade Commission has scheduled a hearing for July 17 on this tariff and we hope it will be lifted. But relief is needed immediately for newspapers small and large across America.
Online: http://www.northwestgeorgianews.com
___
June 17
The Augusta Chronicle on a recording of lieutenant governor and gubernatorial candidate Casey Cagle where he says he pushed "bad public policy" because he believed it would benefit his campaign for governor:
Most of us would rather not think about the squishy, slimy life that squiggles under a rock.
Or under the dome in Atlanta.
But in an unguarded moment of candor captured secretly, our lieutenant governor and gubernatorial candidate Casey Cagle recently afforded us a sickening glimpse of the sordid, seamy underbelly of Georgia politics.
In a recording by former rival candidate Clay Tippins, Cagle - who faces Secretary of State Brian Kemp in the July 24 Republican gubernatorial runoff - readily and repeatedly admits he pushed hard to pass a piece of legislation he called "bad public policy" because he believed it would benefit his campaign for governor. To the tune of $3 million.
Cagle maintained in the conversation, taped without his knowledge, that the Walton Family Foundation had been poised to contribute $3 million to yet another of his gubernatorial rivals, Hunter Hill, before the May 22 primary. He said he "needed" a bill to pass - one that allowed for increased scholarship giving to charter school students - to prevent Hill from getting that money.
While he has since repudiated his own wording in the recording, Cagle told Tippins, of the bill he was pushing, "Is it bad public policy? Between you and me, it is. I can tell you how it is a thousand different ways."
Cagle's fervent support of the bill, and his foisting legislation on the state that he believed was bad policy for purely selfish political reasons, helped drive the head of the Senate Education Committee - Lindsey Tippins, Clay's uncle - to resign his chairmanship last March.
The bill, which increased the cap on tax credits for private school scholarships to $100 million, was ultimately assigned to another committee and passed on the last day of the legislative session. The elder Tippins was one of three Senate Republicans to vote against it.
In explaining his naked maneuvers to the younger Tippins, Cagle admitted he was "playing defense" in an attempt to keep the millions away from gubernatorial rival Hill.
Oddly enough, there's no evidence the foundation was even planning such a contribution.
Whether the tawdry incident sways voters in the July 24 runoff remains to be seen - but it certainly gives one pause about Cagle's moorings. For his part, the younger Tippins calls the candid comments a "window into Casey Cagle's character."
It's also a revolting peek under the dome - one that reveals, for all the world to see, the sad open secret that vital matters of public policy can hinge on the personal political aspirations of the powerful and unscrupulous.
Cagle's own hometown Gainesville Times no doubt reluctantly lamented in an editorial, "Even the most cynical of political observers holds some optimistic hope that somewhere along the way an elected official will come forth to disabuse the notion that politics is always at the heart and core of every decision made by those in political office.
"We learned last week that Casey Cagle will not be that enlightened public servant."
It reminds one of the civic-minded movie Mr. Smith Goes to Washington - and what the hero found under the rock in Washington.
Online: http://www.augustachronicle.com/
___
June 16
Gainesville Times says school safety needs a multi-pronged approach:
Those of previous generations remember the days when the school yard was a place of innocent fun, the constant chatter of children, maybe the sound of ball on bat or a basketball dribbling. The school itself was a public center where parents, kids and neighbors interacted freely and came and went at will.
Those days are long gone in a stark new era when our schools are, out of necessity, becoming armed fortresses. The need for this has become obvious over the last two decades, the locations alone recalling scenes of carnage and tragedy. Columbine. Sandy Hook. Parkland. Santa Fe.
In reaction to each, the desperate pleas have echoed the same refrain: How can we keep this from happening again?
To many, the answer is more gun control, but that doesn't address the millions of weapons already in circulation.
Others say the answer is to arm faculty members. But most teachers aren't sold on the idea, and few have the know-how to handle an active shooter. And first responders arriving to the scene of a shooting don't need to find multiple individuals brandishing weapons to confuse their chances of identifying the real threat.
What's left is to lock down schools with procedures, security officers and protocols that come closer to ensuring the safety of those teaching and learning, and either deter potential terrorists from gaining access or stop them before they can take numerous lives.
It's half a loaf at best, treating a symptom rather than the disease, but a necessary step to give students, teachers and parents some peace of mind.
Earlier this month, the Gainesville and Hall County school systems addressed plans to spend additional funds approved by the state legislature to tighten campus security. Hall is getting $215,000, Gainesville getting $81,000 of the $16 million the state is providing. Every district gets at least $25,000, the remaining $11.5 million allocated based on student population.
It's a drop in the bucket of what may be needed, but a good start toward giving school systems the resources they need.
Hall County has committed $300,000 on its own for silent alarms, monitors and stun guns for resource officers. Gainesville has added a fifth resource officer to patrol city campuses.
It's a good start, a needed commitment both from the state and the local districts. Next should come the same push from Washington in what should be a bipartisan issue to better address school security nationwide, especially targeting those systems that lack the resources to do so.
More armed officers would seem to be a sensible target. There are about 100,000 public schools in the U.S.; if each had a trained, armed officer to enforce security and respond to dangerous situations, it could help thwart some incidents. But ... it's not a foolproof answer.
And it wouldn't be inexpensive. If every school district in the country received the money needed, it would cost tens of billions. To fund such needs might require additional tax mechanisms, perhaps even public-private partnerships to foot the bill. While equipment would require a one-time fee, paying trained resources officers would become a more regular expense for which both small and large school systems might struggle.
Some have suggested using National Guard troops to help secure schools, though the logistics and cost of such a plan would need to be fully vetted before put into place.
Another side of this puzzle is dealing with the mental health issues students may present before a situation can turn violent. For that, more know-how and training for all school personnel are a key element.
...
In most cases where a student is involved in a violent attack, the psychosis behind it grows from isolation, fear and alienation, fueled by the need for attention via social media. When school officials, teachers and others can spot this trend early and intervene, it could prevent them from taking action.
The angst feeds upon itself. Kids suffering from difficulties at home or facing bullying or judgment from peers see shooting incidents on the news, and that increases everyone's anxiety. Defusing those situations before they reach that stage is key. That starts with forming relationships of trust that can ease a student's sense of despair before they cross the line.
"Sometimes you got kids that get upset easily," said Sgt. Jeff Fleming of the Hall County Sheriff's Office. "If you develop that relationship with them . where they see you as kind of a cool person . they might even actually just calm down and talk to you."
"It's good to know how to help them be there to learn instead of feeling overwhelmed," said Caroline Gable, a teacher at Flowery Branch Elementary.
Making students more aware of such situations also can help them spot potentially troubled classmates and alert school officials in advance.
School leaders are right to take on this problem from multiple angles, both trying to stop antisocial behavior at the source, then working to secure school campuses when all else fails. There is no simple one-step solution to a societal problem that goes this deep, no single law, decree or policy that will magically make it go away.
If talking a student through emotional problems can stop one violent incident, it's worth the time and effort. If cameras, security checks and resource officers can stop one shooter from entering a school and taking lives, it's worth the expense.
Schools may never again be the innocent havens of childhood they once were, not with all that's happened in recent years. But if the boys and girls sent there all can make it home safely at the end of the day, that will be considered a success in an age of harsh reality.
Online: https://www.gainesvilletimes.com/
