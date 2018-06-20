North Dakota lawmakers closer to Capitol harassment policy

The Legislature's research arm has refined a proposed policy regarding workplace and sexual harassment in North Dakota's Capitol.
The updated proposal expands the list of legislative leaders designated to field complaints, more clearly outlines potential punishments and adds a training component.
The Legislative Procedure and Arrangements Committee hopes to finalize a policy in September so it's in place for the 2019 Legislature's organizational session in December.
Legislative leaders have said they aren't aware of any sexual harassment allegations in the Capitol. But they decided late last year to update existing policy that bars harassment but provides no process for the formal reporting of complaints.
House Republican Majority Leader Al Carlson calls it "still a work in progress" but says "we're headed down the right path."
