US stepping up Earth's protection from asteroids, comets

FILE - In this Feb. 15, 2013 image made from a dashboard camera video, a meteor streaks through the sky over Chelyabinsk, about 930 miles east of Moscow. On Wednesday, June 20, 2018, the U.S.'s National Science and Technology Council released a report calling for improved asteroid detection, tracking and deflection. NASA is taking part in the effort, along with federal emergency and White House officials. (AP Photo)