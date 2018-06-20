Ex-NAACP chief who posed as black pleads not guilty to fraud

FILE - In this March 20, 2017, file photo, Nkechi Diallo, then known as Rachel Dolezal, poses for a photo in Spokane, Wash. A court hearing is scheduled Wednesday, June 20, 2018, Diallo, whose life unraveled after she was exposed as a white woman pretending to be black. Diallo, pleaded not guilty through her attorney to charges including welfare fraud. Nicholas K. Geranios, File AP Photo