Riverton Mayor Trent Staggs, points out the area for the proposed development as residents concerned about the Olympia development file an application for a referendum to block the development at the Salt Lake County Clerk's office on Monday, June 11, 2018. onday, June 11, 2018 in South Salt Lake, Utah. A proposed 8,800-home development was thrust into the campaign for Utah’s sole battleground House district Monday, as local residents plotted a referendum to kill the project.
Business

No attempt to override mayor's veto of Salt Lake development

The Associated Press

June 20, 2018 12:22 PM

SALT LAKE CITY

The Salt Lake County Council has decided against trying to override the mayor's veto of a plan to build 8,800 homes about 30 miles (48 kilometers) southwest of Salt Lake City.

Mayor Ben Adams vetoed the rezoning proposal last week for the Olympia Hills development stretching over 938 acres (380 hectares) in an unincorporated area west of Herriman.

Council Chairwoman Aimee Winder Newton announced Tuesday the council will not hold an override vote to try to reverse his decision.

Planning documents say planned community similar to South Jordan's Daybreak but much more dense is slated to accommodate an estimated 33,000 people.

Newton says talks were underway with key stakeholders to address area residents' objections to the development. But she says those negotiations broke off after Adams' veto.

