No attempt to override mayor's veto of Salt Lake development

Riverton Mayor Trent Staggs, points out the area for the proposed development as residents concerned about the Olympia development file an application for a referendum to block the development at the Salt Lake County Clerk's office on Monday, June 11, 2018. onday, June 11, 2018 in South Salt Lake, Utah. A proposed 8,800-home development was thrust into the campaign for Utah’s sole battleground House district Monday, as local residents plotted a referendum to kill the project. The Deseret News via AP Scott G Winterton