The Latest: Deal on family leave, sales tax, minimum wage

The Latest on a compromise bill that could remove three hotly-contested questions from the November ballot (all times local):
1:10 p.m.
The Massachusetts House has given initial approval to a compromise bill that could keep three hotly-contested questions off the Massachusetts ballot in November.
The legislation would require paid family leave for all workers, a gradual increase in the minimum wage to $15 an hour. The measure does not include a proposal by the Retailers Association of Massachusetts to reduce the state sales tax from 6.25 percent to 5 percent, but it would require the state to hold a sales tax holiday every summer.
It would also phase-out over five years the requirement that employees be paid time-and-a-half for working on Sundays.
The measure was approved by the House on a full 106-37 vote Wednesday just hours after it emerged from secretive negotiations on Beacon Hill.
The bill requires a second vote in the House before moving to the Senate.
10:42 a.m.
A compromise has emerged at the Statehouse that could keep three potential questions off the Massachusetts ballot in November.
A House panel is voting Wednesday on a bill that would require paid family leave for all workers, a gradual increase in the minimum wage to $15 an hour, and a permanent summer sales tax holiday in Massachusetts.
The legislation could go before the full House and Senate later in the week.
The proposal does not include a proposal by the Retailers Association of Massachusetts to reduce the state sales tax from 6.25 percent to 5 percent. But it would phase out over five years the requirement that workers be paid time-and-a-half on Sundays.
The apparent compromise comes days after the state's highest court rejected another proposed ballot question, the so-called "millionaire tax."
