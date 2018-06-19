Commerce chief denies transactions involved insider trading

FILE - In this Monday, June 18, 2018, file photo, Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross speaks at a National Space Council meeting in the East Room of the White House in Washington. Ross made a trade betting that the stock in a shipping company with Russian-government ties would fall, a transaction coming just days after he learned of a possible negative news story about his investment in the company. Ross reported on a government form released Monday, as required by federal ethics rules, that he shorted stock in Navigator Holdings in October. Susan Walsh AP Photo