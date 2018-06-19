Canadian senate passes weed bill but legalization delayed

FILE - This April 6, 2018 file photo shows the leaves of a marijuana plant inside Ultra Health's cultivation greenhouse in Bernalillo, N.M. A state district judge has ruled that New Mexico health officials went beyond the scope of the law when they sanctioned the licensed medical marijuana producer for displaying a marijuana plant at the 2016 State Fair. The Health Department initially ordered Ultra Health to close for five straight days during a period that included April 20, the busiest day of the year for cannabis sales. Susan Montoya Bryan, File AP Photo