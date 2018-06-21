Business

Clarification: Kansas Pro Bono Rules story

The Associated Press

June 21, 2018 04:48 PM

TOPEKA, Kan.

In a story June 19, The Associated Press reported that a proposed rule change being considered by the Kansas Supreme Court would allow lawyers who aren't licensed in the state to provide free legal services. The story should have noted that the existing rule allows lawyers who are licensed outside of the state to obtain a "restricted" license to work only for their employer while in Kansas, and the proposed change would also allow them to provide free services to clients other than their employer.

