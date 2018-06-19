Providence leaders work on passing $749 million budget

Officials in Providence are close to passing a budget that includes nearly $400 million for city schools.
WPRI-TV reports the City Council Finance Committee approved the $749 million spending plan Monday. The budget is made up of several ordinances.
Under the proposal, property tax and commercial tax rates will remain the same. The car tax rate will be reduced by $10 as part of House Speaker Nicholas Mattiello's plan to eliminate the tax.
Providence will allocate $128.5 million to schools with the state covering the rest of the city's education funding. The budget doesn't include raises for teachers.
The proposal also includes neighborhood infrastructure fund, the city's annual contribution to the pension system and other items.
City Council will review the budget Wednesday and Friday.
Comments