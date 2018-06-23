Can the rural prison economy survive decarceration era?

In this May 2018 photo, Lorenzo Belton, of Germantown, rides on the Philadelphia Prison Society bus to Smithfield and Huntingdon, in central Pennsylvania. Belton said he is on a fixed income, so these bus trips are a financial hardship. But, he said, "I think it's worth it. I'm going to see my son, to share some love." The Philadelphia Inquirer via AP Samantha Melamed