Iran rebuffs Trump's call for OPEC to increase oil output

FILE - In this April 6, 2018 file photo, a former farmer works at a primitive refinery as he makes crude oil into diesel and other products, in Rmeilan, Hassakeh province, Syria. The oil ministers of the OPEC cartel are arriving in Vienna to discuss later this week whether to increase production of crude oil and help ease the price of global energy. The officials were gathering Tuesday, June 19 ahead of the official meeting Friday, when they will also confer with the representative of Russia, a non-OPEC member that has cooperated with the cartel to limit production since late 2016. Hussein Malla, file AP Photo