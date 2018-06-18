Chatham student designs winning Bicentennial coin

State Treasurer Michael Frerichs, right, announces that Hayden Schumer of Chatham, Ill., left, has won a contest to determine the design of a commemorative coin for the Illinois Bicentennial Monday, June 18, 2018 in Springfield, Ill. Schumer's design is called "The First 200." It depicts President Abraham Lincoln, Chicago's Willis Tower, a corn crop, the state Capitol, southern Illinois' national forest and legendary highway Route 66. John O'Connor AP Photo