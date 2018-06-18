AG: Reverses course on use of canteen funds for jail cameras

The Kentucky attorney general's office has reversed course on whether jail canteen funds can be used to purchase security cameras in jails.
AG spokesman Terry Sebastian said Monday an updated opinion will say such purchases are permissible. He says the AG's office overlooked a new state law when its initial opinion said canteen funds should not be used for jailhouse cameras.
The law, enacted by Kentucky legislators this year, allows canteen funds to enhance jailhouse safety. The measure carried an emergency clause, allowing it to take effect immediately.
The AG's office took up the issue in response to a question from LaRue County Attorney Kyle Williamson. He asked whether state law governing expenditure of jail canteen funds allows for the purchase of cameras for the safety and protection of inmates.
