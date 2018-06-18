Peek at the future: Electric plane cruises skies over Norway

A view of the first flight by an electric aircraft, at Olso Airport, in Gardermoen, Norway, Monday, June 18, 2018. Norway's transportation minister and the head of the Scandinavian country's airport operator took off Monday for a short flight ... aboard a small, Slovenian-made two-seater electric airplane. Dag Falk-Petersen, head of Avinor, sat at the commands of the white Pipistrel Alpha Electro G2 while Ketil Solvik-Olsen sat in the passenger seat when they took off from a remote corner of the Oslo airport for a brief journey in the grey skies. NTB scanpix via AP Gorm Kallestad