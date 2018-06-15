Summit does not deal with North Korea's hacking

In this June 12, 2018, file photo, U.S. President Donald Trump makes a statement before saying goodbye to North Korea leader Kim Jong Un after their meetings at the Capella resort on Sentosa Island in Singapore. Trump focused his recent summit with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un on eliminating the regime’s nuclear weapons. But experts say he missed an opportunity to press North Korea on another pressing threat: its long record of dangerous cyberattacks against commercial and military targets in the U.S. and allied nations. Susan Walsh,Pool AP Photo