The Latest: Rhode Island has deal to begin sports betting

The Latest on Rhode Island lawmakers debating the state budget (all times local):
Rhode Island House Speaker Nicholas Mattiello says the state has reached a deal to begin sports betting.
The agreement includes Twin River, which owns two casinos in the state, and IGT, the company that will run the sports betting system.
The deal will be included in the budget being considered by lawmakers Friday.
Democratic Majority Leader Joseph Shekarchi declined to announce the details of that deal. He said they will be announced later Friday evening. Shekarchi, who led the negotiations, says the state "did very well."
House leadership expects to begin voting on the budget by 5 p.m. They were originally scheduled to begin at 2 p.m.
1:45 p.m.
Rhode Island lawmakers are scheduled to vote on the state's $9.55 billion budget for the fiscal year that begins July 1.
The House of Representatives is expected to take up the bill Friday. If it passes, it will go to the Senate next week for approval.
The budget has provisions about initiating a hefty school construction initiative, implementing sports betting at two casinos in Rhode Island and continuing a phase-out of the state's car tax.
Democratic House Speaker Nicholas Mattiello has said it's a sound budget that maintains services without broad tax increases.
The budget process was derailed last year by a month-long stalemate between the House and Senate regarding the car tax. Legislative leaders have said they don't expect that to happen again this year.
