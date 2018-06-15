AP: Trump 2020 working with ex-Cambridge Analytica staffers

FILE - In this May 31, 2018, Brad Parscale, campaign manager for President Donald Trump's 2020 re-election, boards a bus after arriving at Andrews Air Force Base, Md., Thursday, May 31, 2018, to motorcade back to the White House after Trump returns from a visit to Houston and Dallas. A company run by former officials at Cambridge Analytica, the political consulting firm brought down by a scandal over how it obtained Facebook users’ private data, has quietly been working for President Donald Trump’s 2020 re-election effort, The Associated Press has learned. The AP confirmed that at least four former Cambridge Analytica employees are affiliated with Data Propria, a new company specializing in voter and consumer targeting work similar to Cambridge Analytica’s efforts before its collapse. Andrew Harnik, File AP Photo