Latest: Engler not caving to resignation demands

FILE - In this Feb. 16, 2018 file photo, Michigan State University interim President John Engler listens as he runs his first Michigan State University Board of Trustees meeting on campus in East Lansing, Mich. Michigan State University board trustee Brian Mosallam is asking Engler to resign immediately. Mosallam released a statement Friday, June 15, saying the crisis on campus related to Larry Nassar will not settle until Engler steps down. Lansing State Journal via AP, File Matthew Dae Smith