In World Cup's shadow, layoffs and anger at Russian factory

The Red October factory buildings, right, are seen next to the new the World Cup stadium, left, on the banks of the Volga River in Volgograd, Russia, Friday, June 15, 2018. Workers at the Red October steelworks in Volgograd are angry over temporary layoffs linked to the World Cup and deeper financial troubles at the factory, which sits in the shadow of the Volgograd Arena tournament venue. The situation reflects difficult daily reality in Russia even as President Vladimir Putin seeks to showcase his economic successes. Dmitriy Rogulin AP Photo