School, fatherhood, football connect former Temple teammates

In this Feb. 10, 2018 photo, former Temple running back David Hood takes a selfie with his son, David IV in Mays Landing, N.J. Hood, who was Temple’s leading rusher last season, was one of four Owls players parenting young children in 2017. Hood, 21, has moved on from football, graduating from Temple and leaving a year of football eligibility behind after sustaining a concussion this past spring. He has decided to focus solely on a promising career as a rapper. (David Hood via AP)