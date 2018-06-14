California lawmakers debate budget expanding help for poor

State lawmakers on Thursday debated a $139 billion budget that uses California's massive surplus to boost funding for homelessness, welfare, child care and universities while socking money into savings.
The budget had enough support to clear the Senate and Assembly and was awaiting formal approval.
The budget, which boosts spending 9 percent for the fiscal year beginning July 1, was negotiated by Democrats Gov. Jerry Brown, Senate President Pro Tem Toni Atkins of San Diego, and Assembly Speaker Anthony Rendon of Paramount.
California is riding economic growth that has produced a massive surplus that even the most conservative forecast pegs at nearly $9 billion — the largest since at least 2000.
"We've done something pretty great for people in California," said Sen. Connie Leyva, a Democrat from Chino in the Inland Empire.
Lawmakers and Brown are using that windfall to fill the rainy day fund to the maximum allowed under the state constitution and boost other savings, producing $16 billion in total reserves. Nearly $14 billion of that will be in the rainy day fund, which can only be spent during a budget emergency caused by a natural disaster or decline in revenue.
Republicans praised the focus on savings but said the budget doesn't do enough to pay down debt and irresponsibly increases long-term commitments that will hamstring the state in the future. Sen. John Moorlach, a Republican from Costa Mesa in Orange County, said the state isn't doing enough to address growing obligations for pensions and retiree health care.
"In a year when one enjoys a bumper crop, one must set aside cash and pay down the credit card balance," Moorlach said. "We've got to get ahead of this mess."
The budget will boost assistance for people living in poverty, including more than 13,000 new slots for subsidized child care. People on CalWorks, the state welfare program, will see monthly grants rise by 10 percent in April, the start of a multiyear effort to lift the income of the poorest Californians to 50 percent of the federal poverty level. Advocates said the boost would ensure children aren't living in deep poverty, which harms their brain development and hinders future performance in school and work.
It includes $500 million for emergency grants to help cities and counties reduce homelessness. The grants can be used on a range of programs, including housing vouchers and shelter construction to help address California's rapidly rising costs and growing homeless population.
The budget also boosts university funding, forestalling tuition increases at both California State University and University of California, and creates an online community college to offer credentials to working adults unable to attend classes in person. Brown's administration announced that the first program will offer a credential in medical billing and coding.
The deal left out an expansion of Medi-Cal health care coverage to young immigrants living in the country illegally and financial assistance for people who buy their own insurance in the individual market.
California's nearly $200 billion total budget includes $138.6 billion in general fund spending, $57.1 billion in special funds that must be spent for specific purposes and $3.9 billion in money from bonds.
Comments