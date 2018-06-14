Package at Kitsap Naval Base not "explosive threat"

Explosive ordnance experts have determined that a suspicious package left inside the gate of the Puget Sound Naval Shipyard near a ferry terminal in Bremerton is not an explosive threat.
Bremerton Police closed Pacific Avenue South to the ferry terminal early Thursday afternoon after police say a person placed the item just inside the gate of the shipyard at Naval Base Kitsap-Bremerton.
Naval Base Kitsap spokesman Jake Chappelle said Thursday afternoon that Navy technicians determined the package is not a threat but authorities were examining it for hazardous materials.
Personnel on the base were asked to stay inside while authorities investigated.
The ferry route between Seattle and Bremerton was temporarily suspended but was back up and running by 3:30 p.m. Thursday.
