Venezuela's Maduro replaces VP while promising 'new start'

FILE- In this Aug. 28, 2017 file photo, Delcy Rodriguez, then president of the Constitutional Assembly, gives a press conference in Caracas, Venezuela. Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro has named Rodriguez, on Thursday, June 14, 2018, as the country's new Vice President, replacing Tareck El Aissami, who will assume a new role as the government’s top economic policy maker. Ricardo Mazalan, File AP Photo