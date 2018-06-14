GOP attorneys general group to spend $1.9M on Arizona ads

Arizona Attorney General Mark Brnovich is receiving hefty support from a national Republican organization for his re-election bid.
The Republican Attorneys General Association (RAGA) announced on Thursday it reserved $1.9 million worth of television advertisements for Brnovich.
He's running unopposed on the Republican ticket. Democrat January Contreras is also running unopposed in the primary.
RAGA executive director Scott Will said in a statement that Brnovich is dedicated to the law and committed to keeping Arizonans safe.
"He is a tough, experienced prosecutor who has gone after gang members and gang violence," Will said. "RAGA is all in for Mark Brnovich."
Prior to taking office, Brnovich had worked as an assistant U.S. attorney, a prosecutor in the Maricopa County Attorney's office and for the attorney general's office.
RAGA announced the Arizona advertisement reservations alongside a $1.4 million reservation in Nevada and a $1.4 million reservation in Oklahoma. RAGA says it set a fundraising record this year by raising $21 million through March.
Contreras is also a prosecutor. She's been endorsed by RAGA's Democratic counterpart, the Democratic Attorneys General Association, and the Latino Victory Fund. She has served as a deputy county attorney in Maricopa County, an assistant attorney general and worked for former Gov. Janet Napolitano.
Her campaign manager, Kendra Johnson, said she wasn't surprised that "corporate special interests" are rallying behind Brnovich.
"Our strategy remains the same," Johnson said in a statement. "January is meeting the people of Arizona city by city and town by town to earn the privilege of fighting for them as their next Attorney General."
Johnson said Contreras had 13 times as many donors as Brnovich in the last fundraising quarter that ended in March. Records show Contreras had a cash balance of more than $162,000 at the end of that reporting period, while Brnovich had more than $453,000.
