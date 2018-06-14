Regulators issue split ruling on gas pipelines near Philly

Pennsylvania utility regulators are allowing a pipeline to resume transporting liquid fuels, reversing an administrative law judge's order, but they're upholding a halt to construction of two other pipelines in the Philadelphia suburbs.
The Public Utility Commission voted 3 to 2 on Thursday to let Sunoco Pipeline resume use of the Mariner East 1 pipeline.
The commission majority says Mariner East 1 can be operated safely.
The regulators say more information is required before work can continue on building a 3.5-mile (6 kilometer) portion of Mariner East 2 and a companion line through Chester County.
Public Utility Commission Judge Elizabeth Barnes said last month Sunoco failed to take reasonable steps to warn people and protect them from danger.
Messages left for the company weren't immediately returned.
