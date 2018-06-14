Gov to decide by end of day whether to veto budget bill

Republican Gov. Phil Scott will likely veto a second budget bill, but says he will see if Democratic lawmakers offer last-minute solutions.
Scott has until the end of day Thursday to decide whether to veto the second budget bill. Democratic leaders in the Senate said they cannot change the bill they passed last week, and that Scott either needs to sign the bill or let it become law without his signature.
The state government will shut down July 1 if there is no budget approved. Scott said his administration has not outlined a contingency plan to determine which portions of state government will remain operational during a shutdown. Scott says he still hopes Democrats in the Legislature will sign onto his plan.
