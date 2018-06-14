TransAlta coal plant in Washington state fined $331K

Regulators in Washington state have fined TransAlta more than $331,000 for alleged air pollution violations at its coal-fired power plant in Centralia.
The Southwest Clean Air Agency says the facility exceeded federal standards for mercury emissions and did not fully operate equipment to control emissions of nitrogen oxides.
The Columbian newspaper says the plant reported the higher mercury emissions, while an engineer at the Clean Air Agency discovered that the plant's pollution control equipment was under performing.
The company did not immediately respond to the newspaper's inquiry Wednesday.
The facility, the only coal-fired power plant in the state, is slated to be shut down under an agreement reached with the state in 2011. The first coal-fired burner is scheduled to be closed in 2020, followed by the second in 2025.
