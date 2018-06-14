Senate Democrats aim to push ban on semi-automatic weapons

Democratic lawmakers are trying to push a ban on certain semi-automatic weapons to the Senate floor for a vote, even though the measure failed in committee.
The proposed ban failed to clear a committee last week amid strident opposition from gun-rights advocates.
But the Democratic Senate president said Thursday he will put the bill first on next Tuesday's agenda.
In order to consider the measure, a majority of the Democratic-led Senate would have to vote to suspend the rules.
The move comes after Democratic Gov. John Carney held a press conference Wednesday with the primary bill sponsor and gun-control advocates.
Meanwhile, House lawmakers were poised Thursday to consider final approval of a bill banning bump stocks, trigger cranks and similar devices that increase the rate of fire of semi-automatic firearms.
