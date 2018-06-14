Maine town votes to offer local farmers a tax break program

A Maine town has voted to approve a tax break program for local farmers.
Under the voluntary farming program, up to 3 percent of Monmouth's taxable land could be eligible for a 75 percent tax refund over the next few years. The Portland Press Herald reports the land must be used for farming and owners must commit to preserving it for 20 years.
Monmouth will be the second town in Maine to create a program like this, following Winslow's creation of a similar program in 2016.
Monmouth residents voted on those proposals on Tuesday, when the Town Meeting was held along with primary elections for state and federal candidates. Residents also passed the town budget in the vote.
