The Latest: Comcast eyes Fox's international business

FILE - In this Aug. 8, 2017, file photo, The Walt Disney Co. logo appears on a screen above the floor of the New York Stock Exchange. The potential for another media megadeal are sending shares of Comcast, Twenty-First Century Fox and Disney into motion before the opening bell. After a judge cleared AT&T's $85 billion takeover of Time Warner on Tuesday, June 12, 2018, many now expect Comcast to top Disney’s pending $52.4 billion stock offer for the entertainment assets of Twenty-First Century Fox, possibly as early as Wednesday. Richard Drew, File AP Photo