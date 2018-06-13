The Latest: School shooting video game websites back online

This screen shot taken from YouTube shows a still frame from the video game "Active Shooter." Acid Software, the developer of the school shooting video game is defending the product and vowing to continue selling it online as parents of slain children and other mass shooting victims work to get the game wiped off the internet. The developer recently set up two websites for the game after it was removed from the webpages of video game marketplace Steam and crowdfunding site Indiegogo. (YouTube via AP)