Court puts ban on compounding pharmacy in north Mississippi

A federal court is banning a north Mississippi compounding pharmacy from distributing drugs that might have been contaminated by unsanitary conditions.
The Food and Drug Administration says in a news release that Delta Pharma Inc. of Ripley is required to stop operating until it proves it is complying with federal regulations.
The FDA filed a complaint June 4 against the pharmacy, saying drugs might have been tainted by conditions where they were prepared, packed or held. FDA investigators said they saw the use of 50-foot-long tubing that might not have been properly sterilized.
Pharma said in a statement that its products have been tested by an independent laboratory, and no product was released until it passed. The pharmacy said it had received no complaints about injuries.
