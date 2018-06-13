North Dakota district courts ask for more full-time staff

North Dakota district courts are asking for more full-time staff for the next state budget cycle.
The Administrative Council plans to recommend that North Dakota's Supreme Court budget for 10 requested positions in several counties and judicial districts around the state, the Bismarck Tribune reported .
The state's court system cut about 10 percent of its staff in the 2017 legislative session due to budget reductions. That percentage amounts to more than 35 employees and seven temporary or contract employees cut from an already short-staffed system, said Sally Holewa, state court administrator.
"These are actual employees. These were not vacancies," Holewa said Monday. "These were jobs that were being done full-time by people who had to be laid off, and so it's a different situation when you're cutting a vacancy that's existed for a long time and nobody's been doing the work."
Burleigh, Cass, Grand Forks, Morton and Ward counties have each asked for one deputy clerk of court. The East Central, Northwest, South Central and Southeast judicial districts have each requested one law clerk. The North Central Judicial District asked for a court recorder.
The council won't give its final recommendation on the district court budget until its September meeting. The state Supreme Court will finalize the full budget and submit a copy to the Office of Management and Budget by mid-November.
"It is a time of uncertainty," Holewa said. "We do recognize that, but we also realize that we have to have a certain number of actual human beings to do some work."
