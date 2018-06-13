The Latest: Markets steady ahead of Fed rate announcement

FILE- In this Feb. 5, 2018, file photo, the seal of the Board of Governors of the United States Federal Reserve System is displayed in the ground at the Marriner S. Eccles Federal Reserve Board Building in Washington. The Senate Banking Committee on Tuesday, June 12, approved President Donald Trump’s nomination of Columbia University professor Richard Clarida to be the vice chairman of the Federal Reserve. The panel also approved the nomination of Kansas bank commissioner Michelle Bowman to fill another vacancy on the Fed’s seven-member board. Andrew Harnik, File AP Photo