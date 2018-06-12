Sen. Mitch McConnell pushes hemp legalization in farm bill

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., joined by Sen. James Inhofe, R-Okla., a member of the Senate Armed Services Committee, far left, and Sen. John Barrasso, R-Wyo., second from left, arrives for a news conference on Capitol Hill in Washington, Tuesday, June 12, 2018. Republican and Democratic leaders aren't quite celebrating President Donald Trump's historic meeting Tuesday with North Korea's Kim Jong Un, saying the initial agreement they struck won't mean much unless the North completely denuclearizes. J. Scott Applewhite AP Photo