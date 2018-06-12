Oil-gas group: Tougher drilling rules could cost billions

FILE- In this Feb. 13, 2017 file photo, an oil storage tank and a drilling rig sit beside a ranch near the town of Mead in Weld County, Colo., with the Front Range of the Rocky Mountains in the background. The Colorado Alliance of Mineral and Royalty Owners said Tuesday, June 12, 2018, that Colorado has billions of dollars worth of petroleum still in the ground and warns that taxpayers could face huge compensation claims if voters ban drilling this fall. Brennan Linsley, File AP Photo