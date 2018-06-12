US imposes new security measures on incoming cargo shipments

FILE- In this July 16, 2010, file photo, Mark Wilson pushes air cargo cleared for shipment to Santiago, Chile, at the American Airline cargo processing warehouse at Dallas-Fort Worth International Airport in Grapevine, Texas. U.S. authorities are requiring airlines to give them more notice about certain types of cargo that officials believe may pose a security risk. The new measure took effect Tuesday, June 12, 2018. LM Otero, File AP Photo