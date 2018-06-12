The Latest: Ballot issues resolved in Washoe, Clark counties

The Latest on Nevada's primary election (all times local):
5:25 p.m.
Nevada election officials say Clark County experienced some of the same problems Washoe County voters reported with the names of some candidates failing to be displayed properly on voting machines at a limited number of polling places.
Washoe County Registrar of Voters Deanna Spikula said the "voter display" problems affected fewer than 10 voters Tuesday in the Reno-Sparks area who couldn't initially see a complete list of candidates on the ballot for certain races.
Secretary of State spokeswoman Jennifer Russell says she doesn't know how many voters in the Las Vegas area were affected but it appeared to be an "isolated' incident.
Russell says state officials investigated each report immediately and in each case, the machine was either taken out of service or reset.
She says in each instance, the voter was then able to successfully cast a ballot.
4:40 p.m.
Some Washoe County voters are complaining that the names of some candidates didn't initially show up on their ballots at the polls in Nevada's primary election.
County Registrar of Voters Deanna Spikula confirmed Tuesday there were a "handful" of "voter display" problems reported where voters didn't see a complete list of candidates on the ballot for certain races. She estimated it affected fewer 10 voters and says the problem has been resolved.
Spikula says the problem was not limited to any particular political party. She says in some cases, the size of the text was too large for all the names to appear on the screen.
Spikula says that once an individual incident was identified, poll workers were able to rectify the issue and the voter was able to cast a complete ballot.
___
4:30 p.m.
Voters are turning out in higher rates than past primary elections in Nevada thanks to a close primary race for governor.
Nevada Deputy Secretary of State for Elections Wayne Thorley said about 18.6 percent of active voters had participated by early afternoon Tuesday.
That's already higher than turnout in the 2016 primary.
Thorley estimated that turnout by the time polls close at 7 p.m. will top 20 percent.
Primary turnout has typically hovered around 19 percent except in 2010, when turnout was about 30 percent.
That year longtime Democratic Sen. Harry Reid was running for re-election and a crowded field of Republicans signed up to try to challenge him.
___
2 p.m.
President Donald Trump is endorsing Republican Adam Laxalt's run for governor as voters cast ballots in the state's primary.
Trump tweeted Tuesday that the Nevada Attorney General is a hard worker who would work to lower taxes and be tough on crime as governor. Laxalt is the favorite to win the GOP nod and his campaign says they're honored to have the president's support.
The race is closer on the Democratic side, where Clark County Commissioners Steve Sisolak (SIHS'-oh-lahk) and Christina Giunchigliani (joon-kihl-ee-AHN'-ee) are vying for the nod.
Nevada hasn't had a Democratic governor in 20 years, but Democrat Hillary Clinton carried the state in the 2016 presidential election.
___
12:50 p.m.
Wes Elliott is among the Nevada Republicans rallying around primary election candidates they hope will further President Donald Trump's agenda.
The 70-year-old Reno-Sparks real estate agent says Trump's election in 2016 was "exactly what the doctor ordered."
He says Trump's honesty is a breath of fresh air. He says the president isn't worried about being politically correct, something he says has torn the country apart.
Elliott voted for Attorney General Adam Laxalt in Nevada's Republican gubernatorial primary. He says he likes Laxalt's character and the fact he's a military veteran.
A registered Republican for 30 years, Elliott says the biggest issue for him in politics is government corruption.
___
12:30 p.m.
Two candidates in a close Democratic primary for Nevada governor have cast their ballots.
Christina Giunchigliani (joon-kihl-ee-AHN'-ee) voted Tuesday morning at K O Knudson Middle School in Las Vegas, while Steve Sisolak (SIHS'-oh-lahk) voted along with his two daughters at Kenny Guinn Middle School.
Both candidates serve on the Clark County Commission and are competing to be the Democratic nominee for governor in Nevada, which hasn't had a Democratic governor in two decades. They have each pledged to stand up to President Donald Trump and the National Rifle Association.
The winner is expected to go up against Republican state Attorney General Adam Laxalt.
___
11:30 a.m.
Elections officials in Nevada say they've fixed early problems with voting machines at two polling places in Reno.
The Reno Gazette Journal reports that a technical error caused problems for up to half of people who voted in the first two hours polls were open Tuesday morning.
Voter Greg Rabina tells the newspaper he had to try three cards and several machines before his vote went through.
Washoe County Registrar of Voters Deanna Spikula says the machines malfunctioned because the time programmed on voting cards didn't match the time on voting tablets.
One polling location manager, Scott Kabrin, says it's the first time using new voting machines and they expect to have the kinks worked out before the general election in November.
___
11:15 a.m.
Nevada Democrats are struggling to choose between two strong gubernatorial candidates who want to succeed outgoing Republican Gov. Brian Sandoval in November.
Two 67-year-old Sparks women — Pamela Jones and Debora Lee — say they've been Democrats all their lives.
Jones, a medical technician, says she voted for Steve Sisolak because he seemed more honest than his opponent.
Lee, a retired AT&T worker and former union representative, says she voted for his opponent Chris Giunchigliani because she liked her record in the state legislature.
James Mapp, a 71-year-old retired computer communications worker in Sparks, says he voted for Giunchigliani because she has a long history of supporting education and fair pay for teachers.
A two-term limit is forcing Sandoval out. Attorney General Adam Laxalt is favored to win the GOP nomination.
___
7:30 a.m.
Polls are now open in Nevada's primary election as voters choose candidates in several races, including a closely watched Democratic primary for governor.
Two members of the Clark County Commission are vying to become Nevada's first Democratic governor in two decades.
Steve Sisolak (SIHS'-oh-lahk) and Christina Giunchigliani (joon-kihl-ee-AHN'-ee) both say they will stand up to President Donald Trump and the National Rifle Association.
The winner is expected to face Republican state Attorney General Adam Laxalt in the general election in November.
Meanwhile, Republican U.S. Sen. Dean Heller will likely breeze through his primary. He avoided a potentially tough GOP challenge when Trump asked his main opponent to run for Congress instead.
Heller is expected to face Democratic Rep. Jacky Rosen in the general election.
___
1 a.m.
The most closely-watched race in Nevada's primary election Tuesday is the battle for governor.
Clark County Commission colleagues Steve Sisolak (SIHS'-oh-lahk) and Christina Giunchigliani (joon-kihl-ee-AHN'-ee) are vying to be Nevada's first Democratic governor in two decades. Both candidates have pledged to stand up to President Donald Trump and the National Rifle Association.
Republican state Attorney General Adam Laxalt is expected to win the GOP primary for the governor's race.
U.S. Sen. Dean Heller is the only GOP senator seeking re-election in a state won by Democrat Hillary Clinton in 2016. He is expected to breeze through his primary after Trump asked his main opponent, Republican Danny Tarkanian, to run for Congress instead.
